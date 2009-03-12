Prince Alwaleed Puts Out Press Release Declaring He's Still A Billionaire

Billionaires are an insecure bunch aren’t they? You’d think with all that money they wouldn’t really care what people thought of them, but no.



Prince Alwaleed, the Saudi Prince whose shoveled an unending amount into the firepit known as Citigroup felt compelled to put out a press release declaring that he’s still on the Forbes billionaire list. In fact, he’s still in the top 25, he’d like you to know. 22, in case you were wondering. Also he’s very diversified. Citi is just one of his investment, really.

The whole thing has shades of Donald Trump, using press releases from his failed casino to note he’s still rich and that Trump Gaming didn’t account for that much of his wealth.

Oh, and in case you forgot already, Alwaleed is still a billionaire, thank you very much.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.