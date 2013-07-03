PRINCE ALWALEED: 'Forbes Has Defamed My Country'

Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal speaks during a news conference in Riyadh March 9, 2011.

Billionaire investor Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal just gave a rare interview with CNBC’s Maria Bartiromo.



One of the talking points Bartiromo brought up was the ongoing legal drama between the Prince and Forbes Media regarding Forbes’ estimation of his wealth.

“Forbes has defamed my country and the stock market over there,” he told Bartiromo.

In March, Forbes estimated Prince Alwaleed’s wealth at $20 billion, which was $9.6 billion less than what the Prince estimated his own wealth at.

According to a statement released by the Prince’s Kingdom Holdings, one of the reasons for this discrepancy was Forbes’ “sudden refusal after six years to accept share values as listed by the Tadawul – Saudi Arabia’s fully regulated, 21st century, high-tech stock exchange that services the largest economy in the Middle East and is a member of the World Federation of Exchanges.”

The Prince repeatedly emphasised that his dispute was not about his wealth, but rather defamation of his country and his country’s stock market.

