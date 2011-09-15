Spain Reopens Rape Case Against Billionaire Saudi Prince

Spanish officials are reopening a rape case against Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, reports the AP.



The Prince is alleged to have drugged and assaulted a 20-year-old model on his yacht in Ibiza in 2008, but a judge on the island closed the case last year due to lack of evidence.

A higher court for the Balearic islands has now reopened the case following an appeal from the plaintiff.

Prince Alwaleed is one of the richest people in the world. He came 26th in Forbes’ 2011 billionaires list with a fortune of $19.6 billion, and is well known for his large stakes in Citigroup and News Corp.

His holding company, Kingdom Holding Company, has issued a statement denying the Prince was in Ibiza at the time, and only heard of the accusations last Tuesday through a press query.

“There have been many examples of people impersonating Prince Alwaleed over the internet and elsewhere for their own purposes. One can suppose a young person in Ibiza might be fooled by such a fraud,” said Heba Fatani, a spokesperson for his company.

The lawyer for the woman, Javier Beloqui, is calling for the Prince to testify or provide a DNA sample. “If he is innocent, it is all over – and if not, he will be charged with rape,” Beloqui said. “It is as simple as that.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.