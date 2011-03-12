Saudi Price Alwaleed: Entire Day Of Rage Was A "Tempest In A Teacup"

Saudi Prince Alwaleed and big-time investor is on CNBC.



He says the day of rage was a “Tempest in a Teacup” and that Saudi Arabia is no Egypt or Libya.

The day of rage should be renamed “Day of allegiance and love for king.”

Maria Bartiromo tells the Prince that his rephrasing is a “great way to put it.”

He supports women being allowed to drive, but… it takes time.

Each country needs to move at its own speed.

Oil price is not justified these levels.

As for the Saudi market crash last month, OBVIOUSLY he thinks it was ridiculous.

Naturally, too, he still loves Citigroup.

