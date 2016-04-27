Prince album sales surge 16,000% after his death

Prince’s death proved the lasting power of his music.

Though his status on Billboard’s charts had faded in previous decades, when the musician died at 57 last Thursday, he sold 239,000 albums just that day, according to Nielsen Music, which tracks sales. Over that weekend, he sold another 399,000 albums.

Those weekend sales were up 16,000% over the previous weekend, when just 2,500 Prince albums got bought up.

The surge in sales shot Prince up to the top of the Billboard 200 album chart.

Prince fans have also bought over 2.8 million songs from his output since the death. While Prince was long famous for scrubbing the internet clean of streaming copies of his tracks, it seems like the strategy helped sell a lot of songs while people mourned his loss.

Here are the top songs fans have been buying up in droves since Prince died.

1. 'Purple Rain' 2. 'When Doves Cry' 3. 'Little Red Corvette' 4. 'Let's Go Crazy'

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.