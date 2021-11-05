Prince Albert of Monaco says he’s ‘furious’ at the mother of his son for saying Princess Charlene once moved their child into the ’employee wing’

Prince Albert and Nicole Coste share an 18-year-old son. Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images, Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images Getty Images for Fondation Prince Albert II

Prince Albert said he is “furious” at his ex-partner for her comments about Princess Charlene.

Nicole Coste, mother of Albert’s eldest son, alleged Charlene once moved him into the employee wing.

Coste said the incident took place before Albert and Charlene’s wedding and left her “shocked.”

Prince Albert of Monaco told French Magazine Point de Vue on Thursday he was “furious” after Nicole Coste, the mother of his eldest son Alexandre, alleged that his now-wife Princess Charlene moved the child into their home’s employee wing before their royal wedding in 2011.

Coste, who met Albert while working as a flight attendant in 1997, gave birth to Alexandre in 2003, according to the BBC.

Alexandre, now 18, was formally recognized in 2005 after French publication Paris Match published photos of him in Prince Albert’s arms. The prince put out a statement via his lawyer saying he “has and will continue to face up to his responsibilities” of being the boy’s father, The New York Times reported at the time.

Albert and Coste pictured the Monaco Tennis Open in 2002. Michel Dufour/WireImage

In an interview she gave to Paris Match in September, Coste said her relationship with Albert has been “built on trust” and that he honored his commitment to “be present” from the start of Alexandre’s life, gradually bringing him into his family.

Charlene’s ongoing ENT infection has kept her from returning from her home country of South Africa to Monaco since May, which caused speculation about the state of her and Albert’s relationship. Albert denied any rumors of a rift in an interview with People magazine in September, later telling the publication how he and their children look forward to her return.

“Obviously she misses the children,” he said. “And they miss her. We all miss her.”

Asked about her relationship with the princess, Coste said in their situation “diplomacy had to prevail,” adding that she experienced moments during the engagement period before Charlene and Albert’s 2011 wedding that shocked her. Coste said one such experience related to her son Alexandre, who was around 8 years old at the time.

“She changed my son’s room, taking advantage of his father’s absence to put him in the employee wing,” Coste said. “As a mother, I cannot find words to describe these actions.”

Insider could not reach Coste for comment. Representatives for Prince Albert and Princess Charlene did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Coste, pictured left with her son Alexandre, said ‘diplomacy’ had to prevail in her relationship with Princess Charlene. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, Foc Kan/FilmMagic

“It was inappropriate, I was furious to discover that,” Albert told Point de Vue on Thursday regarding Coste’s comments, adding that he was not made aware of what she was going to say in her interview.

“I obviously did not know what she was going to publish,” he said. “She had just informed me that she was going to release something, I thought it would just be a birthday photo.”

Elsewhere in her interview, Coste, who left her work in aviation 19 years ago to pursue a career as a fashion designer, said she dislikes how often she and Charlene are compared.

“It is a subject that I cannot avoid because we are often put in parallel. I don’t like being compared,” she said. “I never displayed myself as an enemy. I am a gentle woman. Given our respective ties to the prince, we should have made sure to support each other cordially.”