One Of Wall Street's favourite Steakhouses Has Closed Without Warning

Primehouse, a steakhouse well-loved by Wall Streeters and non-Wall Streeters alike, has closed its doors without ceremony today (h/t Eater).



We don’t know why the restaurant shut down, but the message below was posted on the restaurant’s website this morning. We’ll contact Primehouse and let you know if we find out what happened.

In the meantime, don’t lose heart completely. Primehouse’s owner, Steve Hanson is already planning another steakhouse, called Strip House, for Midtown Manhattan.

Our readers ranked Primehouse the 16 best steakhouse in NYC this spring. So tonight, you may want to pour one out for a classic.

You also may want to check out your other steakhouse options here.

Photo: Primehouse

