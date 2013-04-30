Prime Ministerial Hopeful Clive Palmer's Political Recruits Have Been Named: Report

Getty/Matt Roberts

Yesterday Clive Palmer, the colourful Billionaire who has just launched his own political party, said he would reveal the names of sitting MPs who would be joining.

Now, two have been named. Former Liberal National Party members, Alex Douglas and Carl Judge, are expected to announce they will join the United Australian Party in State Parliament Today, reports Sky News.

The report is unconfirmed, though both said they would be making a “significant” announcement, according to Sky News.

