Prime Minister Tony Abbott Snubs Kirribilli House, Saying He 'Would Prefer To Stay In Forestville'

Picture: Getty Images

Prime Minister Tony Abbott has snubbed his new Kirribilli digs, saying he’d prefer to stay at his home in Forestville, one of the reasons being he has a pool.

The Australian Federal Police are monitoring Abbott’s family home as he continues to commute back to the Northern Beaches location, but have suggested it would be better if the Prime Minister moved into the official residence for security reasons, reports The Herald Sun.

Round-the-clock security, which would use significant taxpayer money, could force Abbott to make the move and would mean he would have to share the Governor General’s swimming pool at Admiralty House.

