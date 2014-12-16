Prime Minister Tony Abbott Says There Are 'Lessons To Be Learned' From The Sydney Siege

Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott addresses the media. Photo: Getty Images

Prime Minister Tony Abbott said the government will examine details of the siege in Sydney which took the lives of two innocent people in the early hours of Monday morning.

“It will take time to clarify what happened in Martin Place and why,” Abbott told media in Canberra this morning.

“Plainly there are lessons to be learned and we will take time to examine this incident to see what lessons can be learned.”

Abbott also warned: “There are people in our community ready to engage in politically motivated violence.”

The National Security Committee of Cabinet met this morning to discuss the tragic events of the siege at Martin Place in the heart of Sydney’s CBD.

The prime minister not reveal details of what was talked about during the emergency session, instead he reiterated the information outlined by NSW Police Commissioner Andrew Scipione earlier this morning.

“We know that he [hostage-taker Man Monis] sent offensive letters to the families of Australian soldiers killed in Afghanistan,” Abbott said. “We also know that he posted graphic, extremist material online.”

Abbott said Monis used “the symbolism of the ISIL death cult” to carry out his violent acts.

Despite the severity of this “appalling incident”, Abbott said the government and police are “ready to deal with these people with the full force of law”.

“Australia and Australians are resilient,” Abbott said.

“Australians should be reassured by the way our security agencies responded to this brush with terror.”

The Prime Minister said he intends to visit Sydney later today to be formally briefed by police and other relevant authorities.

MORE COVERAGE

PHOTOS: A dramatic end to the Sydney cafe siege

VIDEO: The moment police stormed the cafe in the Sydney siege

CRITICAL INVESTIGATION: Police launch probe after confirming three killed in Sydney siege

HOSTAGE TAKER: Man Monis was a ‘spiritual healer’ with a long rap sheet

HOW IT HAPPENED: Police entered when they heard gunshots inside the cafe

REACTION: The front pages of newspapers around the world this morning

BUSINESS AS USUAL: Sydney is open for business following the tragic event

SYDNEY TRANSPORT: What you need to know to head to the CBD today

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.