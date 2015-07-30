Prime Minister Tony Abbott says Russia's veto of the MH17 tribunal is 'outrageous'

Russia has vetoed the UN-backed tribunal into the downing of Flight MH17, overruling 11 “yes” votes from the 15-member council overnight.

In response to the failed motion, Australia’s prime minister Tony Abbott joined foreign minister Julie Bishop in criticising Russia’s decision, which is a big step back in the process of achieving justice for the families of those killed on the flight on July 17, 2014.

Here’s what Abbott had to say today:

“Russia’s veto of the United Nations Security Council resolution to establish a tribunal to prosecute those responsible for the MH17 atrocity is outrageous. Two hundred and ninety eight innocent people, including 38 Australians, were murdered when the aircraft was shot down above Ukraine just over a year ago. By its actions today, Russia has shown complete disregard for the families’ right to know who was responsible and to see these criminals face justice. Russia had an opportunity to join the international community in this effort. Its actions reinforce concerns Russia is protecting the perpetrators and continuing to assault the sovereignty of Ukraine. Australia will continue its work with our partners to see justice done.”

