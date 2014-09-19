Tony Abbott Has A New Word For What It Means To Be Australian: 'Insouciant'

Insouciant Australia in action. Photo: Jason Reed

Australian prime minister Tony Abbott is often accused of delivering simplistic, three word slogans.

Not today.

Speaking in Sydney with NSW premier Mike Baird in the wake of the heightened terrorism alert and yesterday’s raids and arrests, the PM reassured Australians that “the best way for people to respond to the threat of terror is to go about our normal lives”.

Then he threw down a challenge that will have many Aussies heading for Google and pensioners to the dictionary.

He called on the nation to be “insouciantly Australian“.

The term is defined as showing a casual lack of concern – being untroubled or unworried, calm and carefree.

Over to you, Team Australia.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.