Prime Minister Tony Abbott Has Confirmed A Second Airport For Sydney Will Be Built

Prime Minster Tony Abbott has “all but confirmed” federal government approval for a second Sydney airport at Badgerys Creek.

The Daily Telegraph reported Abbott indicated the infrastructure would go ahead, after more than 30 years of lobbying.

The Western Sydney Airport Alliance has welcomed the news. Spokesman David Borger said possible federal funding could encourage the NSW government to also get behind the project.

Abbott is expected to make a final decision in early 2014.

