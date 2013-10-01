Prime Minister Tony Abbott Effectively Apologised To Indonesia For Labor Last Night

Photo: Getty Images

Prime Minister Tony Abbott is in Indonesia on his first official visit since winning the election.

Last night at the official reception he addressed the media, basically apologising to the country for the former Labor government:

“There have been times, I’m sorry to say, when Australia must have tried your patience: when we ‘put the sugar on the table’ for people smugglers; or cancelled the live cattle trade in panic at a TV program.”

Labor suspended live exports of cattle to Indonesia after mistreatment of livestock was uncovered in an investigation by The ABC’s 7.30 program, and while in opposition Abbott had blamed an increase in asylum seekers on the party’s processing policies.

Now read: TRAGEDY AT SEA: Lebanese Asylum Seekers ‘Would Have Been Sold A Safe Boat Trip’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.