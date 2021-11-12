With an election on the horizon, Scott Morrison is again pushing his vision of big tech regulation

The Prime Minister echoed the assertive tone he has taken in recent months around the government’s role in regulating big tech on a recent G20 CEO Summit call.

It following a series of threats made around government action against global tech companies by the federal government.

Polling suggests social media regulation is popular with Australian voters.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison seems determined to make reining in big tech a key part of his agenda ahead of next year’s election and amid ongoing global scrutiny of big tech.

Speaking via video call on a G20 CEO Summit held in New Zealand on Thursday, the Prime Minister echoed the assertive tone he has taken in recent months around the government’s role in regulating global tech on Australian soil.

Morrison told Microsoft’s senior leadership that tech giants needed to create their own industry codes of practice that meet the government’s expectations across a range of issues.

It comes following a series of threats in recent weeks by members of the coalition around government action, with Morrison and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce both publicly blasting tech companies in early October after false stories relating to them spread on social media.

In the past year, the Australian government has stepped up its rhetoric and pushed forward regulation to curb the power of global tech companies.

In July, the ACCC recommended tighter regulation of Facebook and Google, along with moves to improve media competition.

The increased scrutiny follows moves globally, including across Europe, the UK and the United States to curb the power of tech companies.

While this has been ongoing over the past few years, the revelations from leaked internal Facebook documents by former employee and whistleblower Francis Haugen that show the extent to which the company had been aware of the negative effects of its services, has sharpened this collective focus.

The government would not tolerate a “wild west” internet, Morrison said in the call, pointing to ‘anti-trust’ and anti-competition issues, consumer protections, tax and the moderation of online content.

Name checking Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook and Google, the Prime Minister said that while the tech sector was “obviously an important source of income and wealth and jobs for our country, and we embrace it 100%”, its growth had outpaced regulation.

Morrison also said “the rules that apply in the real world should apply in the digital world,” echoing comments made by communications minister, Paul Fletcher, who has pushed this agenda with the argument that from the standpoint of national sovereignty, laws in place offline should also apply online.

“Whether that’s antitrust or whether that’s consumer protection, whether it’s paying tax, whether it’s respecting content and all of those sorts of issues … we can’t treat the digital world like it’s the Wild West and it’s a lawless space and you can’t have business models, which depend on it being that either,” Morrison said.

The prime minister also focused in on the issue of anonymity, which was core to his pushback against social media “trolls” spreading false information about him in October. He said online platforms cannot continue to offer anonymity, which threatens the principles underlying free speech.

“There are two key issues here. The first one is to recognise that, you know, digital platforms are publishers. And the second one is that free speech only works in a free society where there isn’t anonymity. Free speech isn’t about to say whatever you want and not be accountable for it,” he said.

“That’s the whole point of free speech. Say whatever you like in our country, but you’re accountable for what you say.”

In late October, when Morrison told reporters social media enables individuals to “destroy people’s lives,” he also said he would take this message to world leaders at the G20 summit, which took place before the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

The Prime Minister’s consistently assertive rhetoric around the regulation of tech suggests it’s an issue he thinks will be politically beneficial.

A Guardian Essential poll in March showed there is strong support for regulating social media companies in Australia, with 76% of people in favour of forcing companies to remove misinformation and disinformation.

It found that 76% of respondents were in favour of forcing them to disclose what information they hold on users, and allowing them to remove it, and 79% in favour of preventing them from selling personal information to other companies.

2021 has seen a raft of proposed legislation move through Parliament that seeks to shift control of the way content online is managed from global tech giants to the government, including the Online Safety Act, which provides greater power to govern online content, online privacy law changes, and reform to defamation law.