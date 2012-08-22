The Prime Minister Of Qatar Is Thought To Have Paid $47 Million For This Manhattan Mansion

There have been a ton of rumours and speculation about which Manhattan property the billionaire prime minister of Qatar is buying.First, he was said to have bought two of heiress Huguette Clark’s massive Fifth Avenue apartments. Then, it was the $100 million penthouse atop One57, a swanky new construction in midtown.

Today, The New York Post reports that the Sheikh actually bought real estate mogul Aby Rosen’s mansion on East 71st Street back in June, citing anonymous sources. He paid a reported $47 million for the 21,000-square-foot townhouse, which was first listed in 2008 for $75 million.

For the Sheikh’s sake, we hope he will officially call this mansion home. It’s stunning.

The townhouse on East 71st Street is one of the biggest in New York City.

With five floors and 21,000 square feet of space, it's big enough for the Sheikh, his family, and his entourage.

He got a deal on it, too. It was originally listed for $75 million back in 2008.

But the Sheikh paid only $47 million, according to the post.

The elegant home is filled with marble.

The kitchen is absolutely massive.

Perfect for a guy with a big family (he has two wives and 16 children).

And there are tons of galleries and sitting rooms.

One of the home's many bedrooms.

Not all the decor is classic.

Check out the man-cave.

One of the biggest perks of the townhouse is a roof terrace.

