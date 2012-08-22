The Prime Minister Of Qatar Is Thought To Have Paid $47 Million For This Manhattan Mansion

Photo: Trulia

There have been a ton of rumours and speculation about which Manhattan property the billionaire prime minister of Qatar is buying.First, he was said to have bought two of heiress Huguette Clark’s massive Fifth Avenue apartments. Then, it was the $100 million penthouse atop One57, a swanky new construction in midtown.



Today, The New York Post reports that the Sheikh actually bought real estate mogul Aby Rosen’s mansion on East 71st Street back in June, citing anonymous sources. He paid a reported $47 million for the 21,000-square-foot townhouse, which was first listed in 2008 for $75 million.

For the Sheikh’s sake, we hope he will officially call this mansion home. It’s stunning.

