Prime Minister Kevin Rudd Will Focus On Jobs And Skills At Labors Campaign Launch Today

Getty/ Stefan Postles

The Labor Party will launch its election campaign in Brisbane today where Prime Minister Kevin Rudd’s “core message” will be on jobs and skills.

In an effort to win over the city identified as a crucial gain for either party, Rudd will focus on new measures to help small business owners and apprentices working on projects with more than 50% commonwealth funding, reports the ABC.

“Our core message to the Australian people is that we are building the economy and jobs of the future and protecting those jobs for the future,” Rudd said ahead of todays launch.

According to the ABC, new polices will secure apprentices 10% of the total hours worked on developments worth more than $5 million, as well as allowing 3 million businesses to claim a tax deduction for new assets worth up to $10,000 through the Small Business Investment Boost.

Labor remains positive despite grim poll results which predict a wipeout at next Saturdays federal election.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.