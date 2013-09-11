Prime Minister-Elect Tony Abbott Has Been Advised To Get Rid Of The "Also Rans" In His Team

Tony Abbott claiming victory in Sydney. Getty / Lisa Maree Williams

Prime Minster-elect Tony Abbott has reportedly been advised by Liberal Party figures to dump the “also rans” in his outer ministry.

According to an article by Fairfax’s Mark Kenny, Liberal sources said at least one front bencher had performed only “serviceably” while in opposition.

However, Senior Liberal party members have reportedly also said doing so would damage Abbott’s credibility.

The incoming Prime Minister has said he would make few changes to his front bench team. His deputy Julie Bishop has already been confirmed as Foreign Affairs minister, and Joe Hockey as Treasurer.

The rest of the ministry team is expected to be confirmed as early as the weekend.

