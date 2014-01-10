Prime Minister Can't Surf This Weekend Because He Snapped His Board

Abbott’s appearance last week on the Channel Ten Wake Up show/ @amyd0ra

You know Australian politics is one of kind when the Prime Minister’s record of surfing every day since the election is at an end due to a broken surfboard.

Tony Abbott’s “strayaproblem” was the first thing discussed in an interview this morning with Channel Ten’s Wake Up show, shot from Queenscliff surf club where he is a member.

Before the panel tackled the big issues of alcohol-fuelled violence and asylum seekers, viewers were treated to vision of the Prime Minister tackling waves at the famous Manly beach – thankfully in a wetsuit.

Watch Abbott hang ten here.

News Limited reporter Daniel Piotrowski summed up the surfing travesty with the perfect hashtag:

Tony Abbott tells @wakeuponten he has broken his surfboard #strayaproblems — Daniel Piotrowski (@drpiotrowski) January 9, 2014

