Prime Minister Can't Surf This Weekend Because He Snapped His Board

You know Australian politics is one of kind when the Prime Minister’s record of surfing every day since the election is at an end due to a broken surfboard.
Tony Abbott’s “strayaproblem” was the first thing discussed in an interview this morning with Channel Ten’s Wake Up show, shot from Queenscliff surf club where he is a member.
Before the panel tackled the big issues of alcohol-fuelled violence and asylum seekers, viewers were treated to vision of the Prime Minister tackling waves at the famous Manly beach – thankfully in a wetsuit.
Watch Abbott hang ten here.
News Limited reporter Daniel Piotrowski summed up the surfing travesty with the perfect hashtag:
Tony Abbott tells @wakeuponten he has broken his surfboard #strayaproblems
— Daniel Piotrowski (@drpiotrowski) January 9, 2014
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.