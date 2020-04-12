'I owe them my life': Boris Johnson thanked NHS staff before his release from hospital

Reuters

Prime Minister Boris Johnson credited NHS staff with saving his life in a statement on Saturday night, the BBC reported.

“I can’t thank them enough,” the coronavirus-stricken politician said about the doctors and nurses at St Thomas’ Hospital in London. “I owe them my life.”

Johnson was discharged from hospital on Sunday to continue his recovery at Chequers, the prime minister’s country estate.

“I can’t thank them enough,” the British leader said about the doctors and nurses at St Thomas’ Hospital in London, who took care of him following his admission with COVID-19 – the disease caused by the novel coronavirus – a week ago.

“I owe them my life,” he added.

Johnson’s comments mark his first public statement since he was moved to intensive care on Monday. He was transferred to a ward on Thursday after his condition improved, and released on Sunday.

“The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers,” a Downing St spokesperson said.

“On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received.”

Johnson released a video message on Sunday:

While in recovery, Johnson had been reading “Tintin” books and rewatching films such as “Love Actually” and “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, The Telegraph reported.

The UK’s coronavirus death toll is poised to pass the 10,000 mark later today. Globally, the virus has infected more than 1.7 million people and killed roughly 110,000.

