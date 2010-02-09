Prime Jumbo Delinquencies Soared In January, Again

Here’s another datapoint suggesting that January brought no relief on the mortgage backed security/delinquencies front.



This time, Fitch looks at prime Jumbo loans (AKA: The McMansion market):

—-

Fitch Ratings-NY-8 February 2010: U.S. prime jumbo loan performance

continued to weaken in January as serious delinquencies rose for the

32nd consecutive month, according to Fitch Ratings in the latest edition

of Performance Metrics.

‘The new year has brought no relief from declining jumbo loan

performance,’ said Managing Director Vincent Barberio. ‘The trend line

for delinquencies indicates the 10% level could be reached as early as

next month.’

Although prime jumbo loan delinquencies began to rise in the second

quarter of 2007, they accelerated in 2009 nearly tripling over the

course of the year. Florida saw the biggest monthly jump of the five

states with the highest volume of jumbo loans outstanding.

Overall, prime jumbo RMBS 60+ days delinquencies rose to 9.6% for

January (up from 9.2% for December 2009). While delinquency rates on

earlier vintages (pre-2005) remain well below that of recent vintages,

more seasoned pools have experienced significant deterioration over the

past year with 60+ days delinquencies increasing from 1.8% to 4.3%.

While less than 5% of prime jumbo senior RMBS classes issued prior to

2005 have been downgraded to date, approximately 40% currently have a

Negative Rating Outlook as a result of the weakening collateral

performance.

The five states with the highest volume of prime jumbo loans outstanding

(California, New York, Florida, Virginia, and New Jersey) comprise

approximately two-thirds of the loans in question. Prime jumbo RMBS 60+

days delinquencies for these states at January 2010 compared to December

2009, and their approximate share of the $381 billion market, are as

follows:

–California: 11.3%, up from 10.8% (44% share of the market);

–New York: 6.1%, up from 5.8% (7% share);

–Florida: 16.6%, up from 16% (6% share);

–Virginia: 5.6%, up from 5.4% (5% share);

–New Jersey: 7.4%, up from 7.1% (4% share).

Prime jumbo borrowers that were current on their mortgage the previous

month but missed a payment the following month (the roll rate) fell

slightly to 1.2% for January from the seasonal high of 1.3% in December

2009, but remained above the 1% monthly average for 2009. Of the three

major RMBS sectors (Prime, Alt-A, Subprime), Prime is the only sector

currently experiencing roll-rates higher than one year ago.

Fitch’s RMBS Performance Metrics combines loan level data from Fitch

Ratings and LoanPerformance to include delinquency trends, roll rate

movement and loss rates across vintage, sector, and mortgage type. The

report also includes data on mortgage servicing trends, such as

modification activity and advancing percentages, as well as a summary of

bond rating changes.

