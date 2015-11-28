What you need to know on Wall Street today

Prime Finance is Business Insider’s midday summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

It is a quiet day on Wall Street, with markets closing early.

The big story of the day is of course Black Friday. Thanksgiving Day shopping was a “bust” this year, according to analysts at SunTrust.

There are a couple of short BI videos worth watching. We dive into the deep end of the daily fantasy sports business to meet the sharks, the big fish, and the minnows of the DFS ecosystem, and follow Donald Trump on the campaign trail as we try and answer the three questions everyone has about him.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday –

BLOOMBERG: Ted Cruz ‘says some of the stupidest things I’ve ever heard’ – Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg of New York trashed two top-tier Republican presidential candidates in a CNN interview

Ex-Barclays CEO: Banks are about to have an ‘Uber moment’ – Antony Jenkins, the former CEO of Barclays, has a nightmare vision for the future of big banks.

SALLIE KRAWCHECK: ‘Network, network, network, network’ – Networking is not cheating, and everyone does it.

One of the most bullish Wall Street strategists just offered one of the most bearish outlooks for 2016 we’ve read yet – BMO Capital Markets’ Brian Belski is preparing clients for a stock market correction sometime in 2016.

Inside Barclays’ disastrous ‘deal of the century’ – Barclays on Thursday got hit with a £72 million ($109 million) fine for failing to make sure a deal back in 2011 wasn’t being used to fund criminal activity or terrorism.

These are the best watches you can buy for under $1,000 – Great style doesn’t have to come with a steep price tag.

Elsewhere on the web –

AIG Said to Mull Sale of Life Blocks as Icahn Seeks Breakup – Bloomberg



Millstein partners Tudor, Pickering in energy restructuring consulting – Reuters



Big Banks Cut Back on Loans to Small Business – The Wall Street Journal

