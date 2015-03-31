E-commerce companies are looking to the Costco shopping club model to increase revenues

Cooper Smith
Bii amazon prime vs costcoBI Intelligence

Amazon Prime is the most widely known and used online membership program. And it’s been so successful for the company that other online retailers are now beginning to explore their own up-front, fee-based programs.

Google, Instacart, Jet, Sephora, and Thrive Market have each formed some type of members-only program for online shoppers that gives consumers added benefits in exchange for an up-front yearly fee.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we define what an e-commerce membership program is and how retailers are taking the Costco model and updating it for the online shopping age. We also assess the advantages and disadvantages of e-commerce membership programs for the retailer, as well as what consumers might look for in these programs and what incentives are needed to get people to sign up. And we include examples of how some e-commerce companies are structuring membership programs and provide an outlook for other retailers and product categories that could benefit from employing the membership model.

Access the Full Report By Signing Up For A Risk-Free Membership Today >>

Here are some of the key takeaways from the report:

In full, the report:

For full access to all BI Intelligence charts, data, and newsletters for the retail and e-commerce sector, sign up for a risk free trial.

Bii amazon prime spendingBI Intelligence

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

NOW WATCH: This is what happens to your brain and body when you check your phone before bed

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.