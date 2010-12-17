Primary Global Puts Alleged Inside Trader On Leave, Has Already Cut Ties With Two Others

Photo: LinkedIn

We assumed that in the wake of the arrests this morning – in which all implicated had worked at one time or another for Primary Global Research – that the only current employee of PGR might be suspended, if not let go.Here’s what a spokesperson for PGR wrote us:



James Fleishman is an Account Representative for Primary Global Research. He is based at the company’s Mountain View, Ca., headquarters. He has been with PGR since June of 2006.

He has been placed on leave by the company.

The company also confirmed that two of the others who were arrested, Walter Shimoon and Mark Longeria, also served as expert consultants with PGR, and only recently did the firm sever ties with them.

Shimoon worked with the firm from August 2007 through November 2010, “at which time the relationship was ended.”

Longeria worked with PGR from March 2006 through March 2010, “at which time the relationship was ended.”

