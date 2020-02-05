The 19 election nights you need to know for the 2020 Democratic and Republican presidential primaries and caucuses

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar Precinct 68 Iowa Caucus voters seated in the Biden section hold up their first votes as they of the caucus as they are counted at the Knapp Centre on the Drake University campus in Des Moines, Iowa, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.

In 2020, there are 19 key dates to know in the lead up to the US presidential election.

Each night will bring Americans closer to knowing who the presidential nominees are.

By June 6, the Democratic Party’s nominee should be clear. Here are all the dates you need to know.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

From now until to June, 18 nights will confirm who the 2020 presidential candidates are.

It’s likely that President Donald Trump will be the Republican’s candidate, but the race for the Democrat’s nominee is still wide open.

The Iowa caucus on Monday was the first election night of the year. It’s only a single caucus, but it’s important because it can be an indicator of what’s to come.

This year it was closely watched, but by the end of the night no victor was announced due to a malfunctioning reporting app. It was the first time it had ever happened.

Still, the race to be the next Democratic presidential nominee will continue. Other nights in the run up, like Super Tuesday on March 3, will be vital because they show a larger number of results.

Business Insider previously broke down the differences between primaries and caucuses. In a primary election, voters can turn up to vote for whichever candidate they prefer. There are two types: open and closed. Open primaries mean anyone can vote, even if the person is planning to vote for Republicans later. Closed primaries only allow those who are registered in the party to vote.

Caucuses are when voters head to venues and listen to debates and candidates’ supporters, and then decide who to vote for. Candidates often need to meet certain thresholds in order to get delegates.

Here are all the important nights you need to know in the lead up to Election Day on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Ruobing Su/Business Insider

Ruobing Su/Business Insider

BI

February 3, 2020

Ruobing Su/Business Insider

Iowa

February 11, 2020

Ruobing Su/Business Insider

New Hampshire

February 22, 2020

Ruobing Su/Business Insider

Nevada

The Republican party isn’t holding a caucus for 2020.

February 29, 2020

Ruobing Su/Business Insider

South Carolina

The state’s Republican party also voted to skip their primary, automatically giving Trump all of their delegates.

BI

March 3, 2020, a.k.a. “Super Tuesday”

Ruobing Su/Business Insider

Alabama

American Samoa

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Maine

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Democrats Abroad (which will continue until March 10)

March 10, 2020

Ruobing Su/Business Insider

Idaho

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

North Dakota

Washington

March 14, 2020

Ruobing Su/Business Insider

Northern Marianas

March 17, 2020

Ruobing Su/Business Insider

Arizona

Florida

Illinois

Ohio

March 24, 2020

Ruobing Su/Business Insider

Georgia

March 29, 2020

Ruobing Su/Business Insider

Puerto Rico

BI

April 4, 2020

Ruobing Su/Business Insider

Alaska

Hawaii

Louisiana

Wyoming

April 7, 2020

Ruobing Su/Business Insider

Wisconsin

April 28, 2020

Ruobing Su/Business Insider

Connecticut

Delaware

Maryland

New York

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

BI

May 2, 2020

Ruobing Su/Business Insider

Kansas

Guam

May 5, 2020

Ruobing Su/Business Insider

Indiana

May 12, 2020

Ruobing Su/Business Insider

Nebraska

West Virginia

May 19, 2020

Ruobing Su/Business Insider

Kentucky

Oregon

BI

June 2, 2020

Ruobing Su/Business Insider

District of Columbia

Montana

New Jersey

New Mexico

South Dakota

June 6, 2020

Ruobing Su/Business Insider

Virgin Islands

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.