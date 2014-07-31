Retailer Removes Mannequin With Visible Ribcage After Customers Complain

A mannequin with a visible ribcage has been removed from European clothing chain Primark’s storefront.
Glasgow resident Mel Fraser was shopping at the British-owned chain when she paused to express her concerns via social media.
Dear @Primark, is it really necessary that these new mannequins have protruding ribs?? pic.twitter.com/xEWSBrsZWw
— Mel Fraser (@Melfyx) July 21, 2014
The picture quickly went viral.
Here were some of the reactions to the waif-like dummy:
@Primark you should of been aware of it before it was displayed
— ☽ (@sorryimkatie) July 21, 2014
@Melfyx @Primark disgusting
— Kirstie’Anderson (@_kankyy) July 21, 2014
@Melfyx @emilybethh @Primark loads of girls have bodies like that.
— Harry Hats Askew (@MayorHarry) July 22, 2014
Primark responded immediately and eventually removed the mannequin tweeting, “The mannequin you describe will not be used in this way again.”
This isn’t the first time a store has received heat for barely-there mannequins. In May, a Twitter user posted a photo of La Perla’s ribbed mannequin in New York. The lingerie store swiftly removed the dummy.
