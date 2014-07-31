Retailer Removes Mannequin With Visible Ribcage After Customers Complain

Alyson Penn

A mannequin with a visible ribcage has been removed from European clothing chain Primark’s storefront.

Glasgow resident Mel Fraser was shopping at the British-owned chain when she paused to express her concerns via social media.

The picture quickly went viral.

Here were some of the reactions to the waif-like dummy:



Primark responded immediately and eventually removed the mannequin tweeting, “The mannequin you describe will not be used in this way again.”

This isn’t the first time a store has received heat for barely-there mannequins. In May, a Twitter user posted a photo of La Perla’s ribbed mannequin in New York. The lingerie store swiftly removed the dummy.

