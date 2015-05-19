Prima BioMed shares go nuts over ovarian cancer vaccine

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images/Cancer Research UK

Shares in Prima BioMed soared after the company announced positive results from a clinical trial of an ovarian cancer treatment.

Patients treated with the CVac vaccine had a better survival rate.

Lucy Turnbull, chairman of Prima BioMed, says the final clinical data for CVac is encouraging for cancer patients in second remission.

“Our concerted focus will now be to find a development partner to make CVac widely available to cancer sufferers around the world,” she says.

Prima BioMed shares were up almost 60% to $0.035.

