Priests are observing Ash Wednesday by posting #ashtag selfies on social media

Priests are celebrating Ash Wednesday by posting a slew of “ashtagged” selfies to Instagram and Twitter.

Believers traditionally mark the Christian holiday, which denotes the beginning of Lent, by smearing ceremonial ashes across their forehead. Now, they’re also snapping selfies.

Though the #ashtag selfie trend began last year, it didn’t gain steam until this year’s holiday.

Of course, some on Twitter have objected to the flagrant display of faith. “Don’t think They approve of all these #ashtag selfies. Something about letting your good deeds be seen by God rather than paraded on Twitter,” one user tweeted Wednesday morning.

Greg Hills, associate professor of Theology at Bellarmine University, chimed in saying, “I’ve racked my brain trying to justify, theologically or otherwise, #ashtag & public displays of ashes. I’ve got nothin.”

“That said, I don’t at all want to detract from something that may, for some, make for an even more meaningful Lent,” he added.

Check out some of our favourite #ashtags below.

How long do you think it will take my church warden to realise that I mix my ashes with superglue? #ashtag pic.twitter.com/JsT8zygONu

— Arts Chaplain (@JamesOMCraig) February 18, 2015

