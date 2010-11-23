Shocker: A Former FX Trader Just Became A Priest

David Barrins.

Photo: Irish Dominican Vocations

David Barrins used to trade currencies – mainly the yen – for Allied Irish Banks in Dublin and made a lot of money doing it.But in 2005, he followed a higher calling.



He abandoned the money markets and took a vow of poverty. And yesterday, he became a priest.

More specifically, he became a Friar in the Dominicans – a domination within the Roman Catholic Church called the Order of Preachers – the Irish Examiner reports.

The 32 year old says that banking “wasn’t satisfying on a deeper level,” and that a ton of money did not necessarily equate with him feeling free.

So in 2005 he took vows of poverty, obedience and celibacy. He said he has only grown happier since that day.

From the Irish Examiner,

He first felt the “call of God” while serving as an altar boy in Sligo, but he said he was reluctant to discuss with friends his urge to become a priest. He said he wanted to continue working, to marry and have kids, but felt the call was there.

