THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Pride and Prejudice' 15 years later

Focus Features / Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Keira Knightley starred in the 2005 adaptation of ‘Pride and Prejudice.’

It’s been 15 years since “Pride and Prejudice” (2005) was released.

Keira Knightley has been nominated for multiple Academy Awards and continues to star in a variety of films.

Matthew Macfadyen currently stars on the HBO series “Succession.”

Judi Dench continues to add to her heralded list of accomplishments and recently appeared in the film adaptation of the musical “Cats” (2019).

“Pride and Prejudice,” the 2005 film adaptation of Jane Austen’s 1813 novel of the same name, has become a beloved classic for fans and critics alike.

The romance film follows five sisters from an English family as they navigate life, love, marriage, and class. But an unexpected spark between the well-off and guarded Mr. Darcy and the quick-tongued and proud Elizabeth Bennet complicates matters.

Read on to see what the stars of the film are up to 15 years later.

Keira Knightley played Elizabeth Bennet.

Focus Features Keira Knightley in ‘Pride and Prejudice.’

Academy Award-nominated actress Knightley is known for her roles in period pieces.

Before playing the outspoken protagonist in “Pride and Prejudice,” Knightley had already become a household name for her work in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise and a variety of other films like “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” (1999) and “Love Actually” (2003).

Knightly continues to act, primarily in film, and has been nominated for two Academy Awards.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Keira Knightley earned a 2015 Academy Award nomination for her performance in ‘The Imitation Game.’

After earning an Academy Award nomination for her performance in “Pride and Prejudice,” the actress continued her work in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series as noblewoman-turned-pirate Elizabeth Swann.

She went on to star in several hit period-piece dramas, including “Atonement” (2007), “The Duchess” (2008), “Anna Karenina” (2012), and “Colette” (2018).

In 2015, Knightley was nominated for another Academy Award for her performance in “The Imitation Game” (2014).

Knightley has also appeared in various stage productions and is known for her public stance on social issues and dedication to humanitarian efforts. Her latest acting projects include the dramedy “Misbehaviour” (2020) and the upcoming holiday film “Silent Night.”

Matthew Macfadyen played Mr. Darcy, Elizabeth’s wealthy and prideful love interest.

Focus Features Matthew Macfadyen in ‘Pride and Prejudice.’

Although Macfadyen had appeared in stage productions, on a handful of TV miniseries, and in several films before “Pride and Prejudice,” his portrayal of the classic Austen love interest Mr. Darcy brought him worldwide attention.

Macfadyen is currently on HBO’s “Succession.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Matthew Macfadyen currently is on HBO’s ‘Succession.’

Not long after starring in “Pride and Prejudice,” Macfadyen appeared in a lineup of hit films like the political drama “Frost/Nixon” (2008) and the dark comedy “Death at a Funeral” (2010).

He also was on BBC One-BBC Two’s show “Ripper Street,” among other projects.

In 2018, he gained fame for his supporting role as Tom Wambsgans on the critically acclaimed series “Succession.” He has continued his work on the show and was nominated for a 2020 Primetime Emmy for his performance.

Judi Dench played Lady Catherine de Bourgh.

Focus Features Judi Dench in ‘Pride and Prejudice.’

Prior to her role in “Pride and Prejudice” as Mr. Darcy’s controlling and judgmental aunt, acclaimed British actress Dench had made a name for herself in theatre and film.

Her role in the “James Bond” film “Goldeneye” (1995) helped catapult her to international fame, further solidifying her status as one of Hollywood’s A-list actresses.

Dench continues to maintain her legacy by starring in theatre productions and films.

Getty images Judi Dench made Vogue history in 2020.

More than 60 years in the business, Dench continues to work, starring in films and theatrical productions.

After appearing in “Pride and Prejudice,” she went on to earn Academy Award nominations for projects like “Notes on a Scandal” (2006) and “Philomena” (2013).

She also continued to appear in the “James Bond” franchise and in hit films like “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” (2012), “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” (2016), and “Murder on the Orient Express” (2017).

In 2019, Dench starred as Old Deuteronomy in the film adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical “Cats” (2019), and her upcoming projects include the drama “Six Minutes to Midnight” and the fantasy comedy “Blithe Spirit,” which are both set to debut in 2021.

On top of her busy schedule, Dench made history by appearing on the June 2020 issue of British Vogue, making her the oldest person to grace the cover of the magazine at 85 years old.

Brenda Blethyn played Mrs. Bennet.

Focus Features Brenda Blethyn in ‘Pride and Prejudice.’

Before starring in “Pride and Prejudice” as the scheming mother of five, the classically trained actress made her mark by joining the Royal National Theatre.

After making her television debut in 1980 on BBC’s “Play for Today,” Blethyn went on to join the cast of various films including “The Witches” (1990), “Secrets and Lies” (1996), and “Little Voice” (1998).

Blethyn continues to act in both film and television.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Brenda Blethyn has recently appeared on a variety of TV shows.

Following her performance as Mrs. Bennet, Blethyn appeared in the Australian comedy “Clubland” (2007) and joined her “Pride and Prejudice” costar Knightley in the period drama “Atonement.”

Blethyn transitioned to television after appearing on several miniseries like ABC’s “Anne Frank: The Whole Story” in 2001 and “War and Peace” in 2007.

She’s since worked on Disney’s animated series “Henry Hugglemonster” and on ITV shows “Vera” and “Kate and Koji.”

Rosamund Pike played Jane Bennet.

Focus Features Rosamund Pike in ‘Pride and Prejudice.’

After beginning her career on stage, Pike made her mark on Hollywood by appearing in hit films and on television series.

Prior to starring in “Pride and Prejudice” as the eldest Bennet sister, she was best known for playing Bond girl Miranda Frost in “Die Another Day” (2002).

Pike currently stars on multiple television series and was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in “Gone Girl” (2014).

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Rosamund Pike was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in ‘Gone Girl.’

Following the success of “Pride and Prejudice,” Pike continued her work in film and appeared in the sci-fi movie “Doom” (2005), the crime thriller “Fracture” (2007), and the dramas “Fugitive Pieces” (2008) and “An Education” (2009), among other pictures.

Pike also starred alongside Ben Affleck in “Gone Girl,” and her performance as the vengeful wife Amy earned her an Academy Award nomination.

Recently, Pike has worked on multiple animated series and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for her performance on the Sundance TV comedy series “State of the Union.”

Pike’s latest film is the 2020 thriller “I Care a Lot.”

Talulah Riley played Mary Bennet.

Focus Features Talulah Riley in ‘Pride and Prejudice.’

Her role as the reclusive middle sister in “Pride and Prejudice” was Riley’s film debut. Prior to the Austen adaptation, Riley had only appeared on an episode of the ITV show “Poirot.”

Riley is currently on HBO’s “Westworld.”

Mike Marsland/Getty Images Talulah Riley is currently working on HBO’s ‘Westworld.’

After playing Mary in “Pride and Prejudice,” Riley grew into her career as an actress by starring on the E4 miniseries “Nearly Famous” and in several films, including the comedies “St Trinian’s” (2009) and “The Boat That Rocked” (2009).

Fans may also recognise her from her appearance in “Inception” (2010).

She currently plays Angela on the hit drama “Westworld” and is set to appear in the holiday comedy “Father Christmas Is Back” alongside Elizabeth Hurley and Kelsey Grammer.

Donald Sutherland played Mr. Bennet.

Focus Features Donald Sutherland in ‘Pride and Prejudice.’

Acclaimed Canadian actor Sutherland had established himself as a successful star long before he played the Bennet family patriarch.

He starred as Hawkeye Pierce in the dark comedy “M*A*S*H” (1970) and gave notable performances in films like “National Lampoon’s Animal House” (1978), “JFK” (1991), “A Time to Kill” (1996), “The Italian Job” (2003), and “Cold Mountain” (2003).

Sutherland continues to add to his Hollywood legacy and appeared as President Snow in the “Hunger Games” movies.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Donald Sutherland received an honorary Academy Award in 2017.

With a career that has spanned over 50 years, Sutherland has appeared in a variety of successful pictures after the 2005 hit.

He notably played the sorrowful grandfather in “Aurora Borealis” (2005) and President Snow in all four “Hunger Games” films.

In 2017, he received an honorary Academy Award to celebrate his vast achievement in Hollywood.

Carey Mulligan played Kitty Bennet.

Focus Features Carey Mulligan in ‘Pride and Prejudice.’

Mulligan made her film debut by playing the whining, yet excitable sister Kitty in “Pride and Prejudice” – previously, she had only had experience in stage productions.

Mulligan is an Academy Award-nominated actress who continues to star in film and on television.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Carey Mulligan starred in ‘The Great Gatsby’ and ‘Inside Llewyn Davis.’

Following her role in “Pride and Prejudice,” Mulligan starred in a handful of television series, but her breakthrough performance in the 2009 film “An Education” solidified her fame and earned her an Academy Award nomination.

In addition to dabbling in TV work, she continued to star in successful films like dystopian romance “Never Let Me Go” (2010), Baz Luhrmann’s film adaptation of “The Great Gatsby” (2013), dark comedy “Inside Llewyn Davis” (2013), and historical drama “Suffragette” (2015).

Jena Malone played Lydia Bennet.

Focus Features Jena Malone in ‘Pride and Prejudice.’

Known for films like “Donnie Darko” (2001) and “Saved!” (2004), Malone was a somewhat successful actress before she played the reckless, youngest Bennet sister in the 2005 adaptation.

Malone continues to work in film and on television.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Jena Malone was also in the ‘Hunger Games’ films.

Dabbling in both mainstream and indie pictures, Malone has continued her successful career as an actress.

Some of her most notable projects since “Pride and Prejudice” include playing Johanna Mason in the “Hunger Games” series and appearing in films like “Into the Wild” (2007), “Sucker Punch” (2011), and “Nocturnal Animals” (2016).

Some of Malone’s most recent projects include her role as Diana on Amazon’s 2019 miniseries “Too Old to Die Young” and starring alongside Janelle Monáe in the 2020 horror film “Antebellum.”

