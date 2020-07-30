8 of the most expensive jewels hitting the auction block at Christie's, from a $5 million diamond necklace to 53-carat sapphire ring

Christie’s One of the diamonds expected sell during Christie’s auction on July 29.

Christie’s “Magnificent Jewels” auction, where diamonds from brands like Bulgari and Cartier are expected to sell for millions, is launching today, July 29.

The auction house is also hosting its “Jewels Online” sale, which is set to last from July 22 to August 7.

The Magnificent Jewels sale is being led by a 115.83-carat diamond necklace that is expected to sell for between $US5 million and $US7 million.

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend – but so are sapphires, rubies, and emeralds.

And Christie’s knows this – which is why the world-famous auction house is hosting its “Magnificent Jewels” auction on July 29, part of a larger “Jewels Online” sale set to last from July 22 to August 7. Including a selection of over 260 jewels from the likes of Bulgari, Cartier, Harry Winston, and Tiffany & Co., all are expected to sell for big bucks: The auction estimates for each lot range from $US10,000 to $US7 million, according to a press release.

The “Magnificent Jewels” sale, launching today, is led by a selection of white diamonds – including a 115.83-carat pear-shaped diamond necklace, expected to sell for between $US5 million and $US7 million. Other diamonds hitting the auction block include a blue 7.16-carat ring (estimated to sell for between $US3.5 million and $US5 million) and a 33.65-carat yellow diamond ring (estimated to go for $US525,000 to $US625,000).

But of course, out of the 260 pieces on offer, these three diamonds are just a small selection of the available lots.

Here are 8 of the most expensive pieces expected to sell at Christie’s “Magnificent Jewels” auction, listed in order of ascending estimated auction price.

Christie’s is set to auction off this 7.65-carat light purplish-pink diamond ring…

Estimated Auction Price: $US400,000 to $US600,000

… and this 53.48-carat sapphire ring.

Estimated Auction Price: $US500,000 to $US700,000

An Art Deco sapphire and diamond sautoir (the French term for a long necklace that suspends a pendant of some kind) from Bulgari is also on offer.

Estimated Auction Price: $US650,000 to $US850,000



So is this D-colour 15.20-carat diamond ring.

Estimated Auction Price: $US750,000 to $US950,000

As previously reported by Business Insider, a D-colour classification means that it is one of the clearest diamonds in the world – or, in other words, it’s virtually flawless.

Another D-colour diamond ring, this one 25.22 carats, is also hitting the auction block.

Estimated Auction Price: $US1.5 million to $US2.5 million

This jadeite “Sky Tower” necklace, from contemporary high-end jewellery artist Anna Hu, was inspired by the MoMA Expansion Tower at 53 West 53rd Street in New York, according to Forbes.

Estimated Auction Price: $US1 million to $US1.5 million



Christie’s is also offering a 7.16-carat blue diamond ring …

Estimated Auction Price: $US3.5 million to $US5 million

… and last but certainly not least, a stunningly pricey 115.83-carat F-colour diamond necklace.

Estimated Auction Price: $US5 million to $US7 million

