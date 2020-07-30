8 of the most expensive jewels hitting the auction block at Christie's, from a $5 million diamond necklace to 53-carat sapphire ring

- Christie’s “Magnificent Jewels” auction, where diamonds from brands like Bulgari and Cartier are expected to sell for millions, is launching today, July 29.
- The auction house is also hosting its “Jewels Online” sale, which is set to last from July 22 to August 7.
- The Magnificent Jewels sale is being led by a 115.83-carat diamond necklace that is expected to sell for between $US5 million and $US7 million.
Diamonds are a girl’s best friend – but so are sapphires, rubies, and emeralds.
And Christie’s knows this – which is why the world-famous auction house is hosting its “Magnificent Jewels” auction on July 29, part of a larger “Jewels Online” sale set to last from July 22 to August 7. Including a selection of over 260 jewels from the likes of Bulgari, Cartier, Harry Winston, and Tiffany & Co., all are expected to sell for big bucks: The auction estimates for each lot range from $US10,000 to $US7 million, according to a press release.
The “Magnificent Jewels” sale, launching today, is led by a selection of white diamonds – including a 115.83-carat pear-shaped diamond necklace, expected to sell for between $US5 million and $US7 million. Other diamonds hitting the auction block include a blue 7.16-carat ring (estimated to sell for between $US3.5 million and $US5 million) and a 33.65-carat yellow diamond ring (estimated to go for $US525,000 to $US625,000).
But of course, out of the 260 pieces on offer, these three diamonds are just a small selection of the available lots.
Here are 8 of the most expensive pieces expected to sell at Christie’s “Magnificent Jewels” auction, listed in order of ascending estimated auction price.
Christie’s is set to auction off this 7.65-carat light purplish-pink diamond ring…
Estimated Auction Price: $US400,000 to $US600,000
… and this 53.48-carat sapphire ring.
Estimated Auction Price: $US500,000 to $US700,000
An Art Deco sapphire and diamond sautoir (the French term for a long necklace that suspends a pendant of some kind) from Bulgari is also on offer.
Estimated Auction Price: $US650,000 to $US850,000
So is this D-colour 15.20-carat diamond ring.
Estimated Auction Price: $US750,000 to $US950,000
As previously reported by Business Insider, a D-colour classification means that it is one of the clearest diamonds in the world – or, in other words, it’s virtually flawless.
Another D-colour diamond ring, this one 25.22 carats, is also hitting the auction block.
Estimated Auction Price: $US1.5 million to $US2.5 million
This jadeite “Sky Tower” necklace, from contemporary high-end jewellery artist Anna Hu, was inspired by the MoMA Expansion Tower at 53 West 53rd Street in New York, according to Forbes.
Estimated Auction Price: $US1 million to $US1.5 million
Christie’s is also offering a 7.16-carat blue diamond ring …
Estimated Auction Price: $US3.5 million to $US5 million
… and last but certainly not least, a stunningly pricey 115.83-carat F-colour diamond necklace.
Estimated Auction Price: $US5 million to $US7 million
