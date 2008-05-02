Pricey Priceline Panned, Eschewed Expedia Extolled in Travel Stock Wars

Citi’s Mark Mahaney rode Priceline (PCLN) to victory in Q1, betting on the “counter-cyclical” appeal of bargain travel prices. But now Priceline’s gone to the moon, so Mahaney is pulling his chips and placing them on the once-dog Expedia (EXPE), which reported a “surprisingly healthy” Q1 yesterday. Mark does trim his EXPE target, however.



