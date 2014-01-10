Here's What Everyday Items Cost In The World's Most Expensive Cities

When moving to a new city — especially a city in another country — it’s useful to know how the cost of everyday living is going to change.

Website Expatistan provides a cost of living calculator targeted to professionals working abroad based on crowd-sourced data gathered from users for expenses ranging from transportation and housing to the price of medicine and bread.

We looked at the breakdown of prices in the 10 most expensive world cities. Here’s how the cities compare on a few staple goods.

Bread, the most basic of foods, is a bit more expensive in Northern Europe and Switzerland than in the other expensive cities. If you’re grocery shopping in Oslo or Zurich, it would cost $US3.97 and $US3.82, respectively.

To go along with the bread, grab a bottle of nice table wine. This will set you back considerably more in Oslo ($28) and Singapore ($26) than elsewhere, and Paris stays true to its stereotype by keeping wine relatively cheap at an average of $US10.

In any of these world cities, a cozy, furnished 900-square-foot apartment in an in-demand area will cost quite a bit. London was the most expensive at a staggering $US4,259 a month.

Driving around your new city may feel quite expensive if you are used to lower gas taxes and prices in the United States. New York City ($4.05) and San Francisco ($3.90) are on the lower end of the spectrum, while Oslo residents pay an average of $US9.24 a gallon to fill up their tanks.

Taking public transportation may be a more affordable option for getting around. The London Tube, however, is nearly twice as expensive to ride as as any of the other transportation systems with its Oyster cards costing $US217 a month.

Head over to Expatistan for a full list and breakdown of prices.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.