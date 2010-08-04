Priceline Stock Jumps 13% After Company Smashes Earnings

Priceline‘s stock is soaring after hours thanks to a solid earnings report.



Pro Forma EPS came in $3.09 versus the Street’s expectations of $2.65. Revenue was $767.4 million versus the Street expectation of $733 million.

The company also provided guidance of $4.78-$4.98 EPS for the next quarter. The street was only expecting $4.15.

In the press release, Priceline President and CEO Jeffery H. Boyd chalked up the killer quarter to, “Growth in our global hotel reservations, where we believe we gained market share for another quarter.”

He also said, “Growth in airline tickets and domestic rental car days was modest as our Name Your Own Price airline and rental car services were hampered by reductions in capacity by suppliers.”

Here’s a quick take from JP Morgan’s Imran Khan:

Priceline announced its 2Q’10 results. Our key takeaways prior to the 4:30 PM conference call:

3Q’10 guidance is well above expectations. The company guided for total gross bookings growth of 33%-38% vs. our estimate of 21.4% growth. Int’l gross bookings guidance is for 57.5%-62.5% growth in local currency vs. our est. of 50%. Revenue guidance was for $943M-$979M vs. our estimate of $814M and consensus of $865M. Pro forma EPS guidance is for $4.78-$4.98 vs. our estimate of $4.25 and consensus of $4.18.

Gross booking grew 43% Y/Y vs. our estimate for 36%. Domestic gross bookings grew 20% Y/Y vs. our estimate of 19%. International gross bookings grew 59% (67% ex FX) vs. our estimate of 48% (60% ex FX).

2Q EBITDA was $204M vs. our estimate of $177M. EBITDA margin was 26.6%, above our estimate of 24.0%.

Pro forma EPS totaled $3.09 vs. our estimate of $2.68.

