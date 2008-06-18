Piper: Priceline (PCLN) To Keep On Winning, Going to $175

One truism in stock picking is that winners tend to keep on winning. And Priceline (PCLN), at least as of late, has been a real winner.



Piper Jaffray expects those winning ways to continue, driven by cost-conscious consumers in the US and European expansion. The firm has added PCLN as an Internet Top pick and expects the company’s strong growth in Europe to continue.

Piper maintains a BUY on Priceline (PCLN), target price $175.

See Also:

Orbitz (OWW): Too Much Competition and Consumer/Air Exposure (OWW, EXPE, PCLN)

Priceline Blows Doors Off; Analysts Say Going Higher (PCLN)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.