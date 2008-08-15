Priceline (PCLN) Upgraded: Now Cheap Enough To Buy Again

Priceline (PCLN) has followed the airline industry down the drain. Now that the stock has undergone a 30%+ correction, however, Citi analyst Mark Mahaney is delighted to upgrade the shares to BUY:



We attribute the correction to two factors: 1) Enthusiasm had pushed the shares in early May to a peak 19X EBITDA multiple that was not sustainable in a weakening market; & 2) Increasing signs of European travel weakness as Europe accounts for almost 60% of PCLN bookings. Now, however, we see PCLN shares as offering a very attractive ~28% upside to our $130 PT. Hence the Upgrade.

5 factors, according to Mahaney, will drive PCLN back to $130:

Intrinsically Attractive Valuation

European Economic Weakness Now “Priced”/modelled In

Dominant Internat’l Growth Drivers Are Secular & New Market, NOT Cyclical

Strengthening U.S. Market Position

Enhanced Q3 Visibility

Citi upgrades Priceline (PCLN) from Hold to BUY, target $130.

