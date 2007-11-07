Priceline (PCLN) Kills Booking Fees, Citi Analyst Applauds

Citi analyst Mark Mahaney likes Priceline’s recent decision to eliminate booking fees, and he also still likes the moonshot of a stock. He thinks that the booking-fee cut is offensive rather than defensive and that it will wreak havoc on other online travel agents who eat and breathe on such things.

Mahaney’s key points:

PCLN permanently cuts air booking fees.

An offensive move to increase domestic share; competitive advantage until competition matches; and source of near term margin pressure (but believe volume will eventually offset).

Bad for rest of industry. “A new negative overhang for the financial health of the online travel agent industry” (Expedia, et al).

Buy Rating: Emphasis on European growth & U.S. profitability has been successful; and good way to play the European online travel market.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.