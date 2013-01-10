Kaley Cuoco Is Now Priceline Negotiator William Shatner's Secret Daughter

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco has a new role to master: She’s now William Shatner’s secret daughter in the Priceline Negotiator ads.The Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners-created spot shows Shatner dropping his daughter off at a monastery as a child and picking her up a decade or two later, suited up and ready to negotiate. “You’re a master of monkey style Kung Fu!” Shatner proclaims.



Cuoco, who also just landed herself a role alongside Kate Upton and Bar Refaeli in the Super Bowl’s commercial breaks, thinks that she and Shatner are a perfect match, telling the AP: “The nerdy factor, the Trekkie stuff, it goes with ‘Big Bang’ and it all worked together.”

Priceline has been throwing the original negotiator a lot of curve balls in the last year.

In January 2012, execs decided that The Negotiator didn’t fit in with their new sales model … so they pushed the character off a cliff in a Priceline bus to his fiery death. (“I’m in grief mode. It’s not the first time I’ve had an iconic character die off,” Shatner said.)

Realising that was a huge mistake shortly after — a Citigroup analyst even joked that it was Priceline's biggest market risk — Priceline brought the actor back in August as a surfer. The other option was a resurrection as a half man/half robot.

All that and then a daughter?

