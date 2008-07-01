Priceline.com (PCLN) Target Cut As Europe Weakens

Citi’s Mark Mahaney cuts his target for Priceline (PCLN) $19 to $142. While he believes the stock has fallen too far (it is currently trading at $118), he thinks deteriorating fundamentals in Europe make the risks too high.



Principal headwinds for PCLN:

Weakening European macro trends

Weakening European travel trends

Increasing Search advertising competition

Positives:

PCLN has proven out as the most defensive ‘Net stock YTD (up 9%) due to 60%+ of bookings/profits in Europe & counter-cyclical U.S. hedges.

PCLN is a clear market share gainer.

PCLN’s huge installed base advantage – almost 45,000 hotels in Europe vs. 15,000 for Expedia – means it is unlikely to face material marketing inefficiencies near-term

4) PCLN has the travel sector’s best management team.

However, Mahaney sees plenty of offsetting risks for those positives:

PCLN trades at 17X ’08 EBITDA –more than 2X that of comps EXPE and OWW and one of the highest multiples in the Net sector

FX has been a significant and unsustainable tailwind for PCLN.

We don’t believe PCLN has counter-cyclical hedges in Europe for when that market really weakens.

The European installed base advantage will likely diminish over 1-2 years.

Citi maintains HOLD on Priceline (PCLN), target price cut from $161 to $142.

