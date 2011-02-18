Priceline Cofounder Joins Steve Case's Big Startup America Project

Photo: Annie Mame

Timothy “Scott” Case has been named CEO of the Startup America Partnership.The partnership is a Presidentially-sponsored program that seeks to get entrepreneurs, corporations, foundations, and other private sector leaders working together to increase success of startups in the U.S.



Steve Case, chairman of the Startup America Partnership said in a release, “I can think of no one better suited to lead the Startup America Partnership.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.