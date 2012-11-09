Big news in the Internet travel sector…



Priceline’s buying Kayak for $40 a share.

Here’s the release:

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 8, 2012 /PRNewswire/ — Priceline.com Incorporated (PCLN) announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement for the Priceline Group to acquire KAYAK in a stock and cash transaction. Under the terms of the agreement, the transaction values KAYAK at $1.8 billion ($1.65 billion net of cash acquired) or $40 per share of KAYAK (subject to the collar described below), with the Group paying approximately $500 million of the consideration in cash and $1.3 billion in equity and assumed stock options.

The Boards of Directors of the Priceline Group and KAYAK have unanimously approved the transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including a vote of KAYAK’s shareholders and regulatory approvals, and is expected to close by late 1st quarter 2013. KAYAK’s current management team will continue to manage KAYAK’s operations independently as part of the Priceline Group of companies. The Group expects that the impact of the KAYAK acquisition on Non-GAAP EPS in 2013 will be de minimis.

KAYAK is a leading travel research site that allows people to easily compare hundreds of travel sites at once when searching for flights, hotels, and rental cars, and gives travellers choices on where to book. The company processes over 100 million user queries each month through its global websites and best in class mobile applications. “KAYAK has built a strong brand in online travel research and their track record of profitable growth is demonstrative of their popularity with consumers and value to advertisers,” said Priceline Group President and Chief Executive Officer Jeffery H. Boyd. “KAYAK also has world class technology and a tradition of innovation in building great user interfaces across multiple platforms and devices. We believe we can be helpful with KAYAK’s plans to build a global online travel brand.”

“Paul English and I started KAYAK eight years ago to create the best place to plan and book travel,” said Steve Hafner, KAYAK Chief Executive Officer and Cofounder. “We’re excited to join the world’s premier online travel company. The Priceline Group’s global reach and expertise will accelerate our growth and help us further develop as a company.”

Transaction Summary

KAYAK shareholders will have the right to elect to receive cash or stock with a value of $40 per KAYAK share, (subject to (i) the collar mechanism described below and (ii) pro ration such that the overall consideration in the deal to KAYAK shareholders will consist of one-third cash and two-thirds stock). The stock portion of the consideration will be subject to a 10% collar pursuant to which the value of the Priceline.com stock delivered to those receiving stock will be $40 per KAYAK share so long as the aggregate volume-weighted average Priceline.com trading price for the 30-day period ending 2 days prior to Closing (as set forth more fully in the Merger Agreement) is between $571.31 and $698.27 per Priceline.com share. If such average price is above $698.27 or below $571.31, those receiving Priceline.com stock will receive a fixed exchange ratio as set forth in the Merger Agreement. The final number of Priceline.com shares to be issued on a fully diluted basis will range between approximately 1.9 million and 2.3 million shares and options at closing.

