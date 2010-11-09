Priceline Blows Earnings Out Of The Water

Priceline just posted a huge Q3, as expected, led by strong international growth, and gave strong Q4 guidance.



Shares are up 6% after hours.

Here are the details:

$1 billion in revenue vs. $974 million consensus

$5.33 non-GAAP EPS vs. $4.97 consensus

67% y/y international gross bookings growth, vs. estimates around 50%

Q4 guidance of 36%-41% y/y growth in gross bookings, vs. estimates around 28%

Q4 guidance of $2.91-$3.06 non-GAAP EPS vs. $2.68 consensus

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.