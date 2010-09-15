How Much Does Marijuana Cost In YOUR Area? This Awesome Internet Map Will Tell You

The government doesn’t collect this data when it calculates the CPI, so this is really helpful.



The site PriceOfWeed.com invites users to post the price, quality, and location of the weed they buy, so that we can get a nice look at, well, the price of weed around the country.

New Yorkers, you’re screwed. On the East Coast, weed is expensive, as the average entry indicates the price-per-ounce is over $400.

The best place to buy?

The West Coast, particularly the Pacific Northwest. It’s particularly cheap in Canada..

