The price of oil closed today just above $64, a 5 week low. The price of oil has been moving slowly, but steadly away from its high at $73.



What’s changing? The global recovery that was supposed to be on its way looks like it’s going to be put off. Without the recovery, it’s looking pretty unlikely that demand for oil returns anytime soon.

