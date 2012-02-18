Apple Should Make The Upgrade To Its New Mountain Lion OS Free

Photo: Flickr/DragonFlyEye

Apple is going to start upgrading its Mac operating system on an annual cycle, much like it upgrades its mobile software on an annual cycle.However, when it offers a new version of iOS to users, it doesn’t charge. When it last updated the Mac OS with “Lion”, it charged $30.



It should follow the iOS model on pricing, too. The upgrade to Mountain Lion from Lion should be free for Mac user. (Unless there’s a tax implication, in which case, just charge $0.99.)

Sure, $30 isn’t all that much. If you’re a Mac user and you really want the latest software, you’ll spend the $30. But at $0, consumers will be happier, and more people will upgrade. More people using Mountain Lion means more people locked deeper into Apple’s ecosystem.

Apple doesn’t need the money. Tim Cook recently said the company has more money than it knows what to do with.

Apple hasn’t announced any pricing, just telling the press it plans to be competitive. Nothing is more competitive than free.

