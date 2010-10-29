This Chart Shows Why There's No Way BHP's Bid For Potash Could Still Fly

Fantastic chart from Potash’s quarterly earnings presentation today.



It shows the surge in commodity prices since the initial buyout offer from BHP Billiton this summer (August 17).

Food prices have just gone nuts since then (and so potash prices have been carried up as well). In other words, already the landscape for food is totally diffent than what it was at the time of the offer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.