$200 Steaks, $30 Coffee? Some Of Our Favourite Foods Could Become Scarce -- And Pricey

Many factors determine the cost of food. Demand from new markets can send prices soaring, for example. Or climate change can render farm fields too hot or dry to grow their typical crops or spread plant-destroying pests to new areas.

Citrus — including orange juice — is actually in danger of disappearing as a result of a disease known as “citrus greening.”

As we’ve reported, scientists believe they could fix the problem but their proposed solutions aren’t without controversy and expense.

Like citrus, the foods below are very likely to see a price spike in the not-so-distant future.

Unfortunately, they are also some of our favourites. Check them out below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.