Here's how much it costs to hire a babysitter in 9 of the biggest cities in the US

Flickr / Parker Knight Paying for a babysitter or nanny is expensive.

How much is childcare worth?

In its fifth annual National Childcare Rate Survey, Urbansitter surveyed nearly 800 families across the US to find out how much they pay for childcare, whether they tip their sitter or nanny, and how often they’re willing to fork over that cash.

Bad news, parents … and good news, babysitters: The national average hourly rate for a babysitter is $15.71 for a single child. For three children, it’s $20.31.

Date night just got a whole lot more expensive.

Scroll down to see the survey’s findings, from Urbansitter.

