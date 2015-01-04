'Price Is Right' Contestants Think An iPhone Costs $7,500

On the New Year’s episode of “The Price Is Right” where the show revisits some of the best moments of the previous year’s episodes, contestants were asked to guess the price of a 16GB iPhone with a one-year calling plan, 4 gigs of data and unlimited talk and text.

Off the top of your head, what would your guess be?

Well, the contestants had these ideas: The first offered $US7,500 (!), and the second player picked the price of $US7,501. The third contestant went with $US850 and the last determined the phone package would cost $US930.

The actual cost? $US1,969.

Tim Cook, are you watching?

Take a look at the full video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

H/T CNet

