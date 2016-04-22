Listen to Prince's greatest songs of all time

Jason Guerrasio
PrinceFrank Micelotta Getty finalFrank Micelotta/GettyPrince.

Prince, one of the music greats of all time, passed away on Thursday at the age of 57, shocking friends and fans around the world. 

Known for his innovative sound crossing R&B, rock, and pop, which led him to becoming one of the biggest acts of the ’80s, he went on to build his status as an icon and never stopped recording and performing. His appearances, from the Super Bowl halftime show to the Grammys, were legendary.

Remember what made Prince great with this list we’ve compiled of his best songs and biggest hits (at least, those available online).

'1999'

'When Doves Cry'

'Let's Go Crazy'

'Purple Rain'

'Little Red Corvette'

'Kiss'

'Raspberry Beret'

Prince's 2007 Super Bowl halftime show

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.